Just reading this triggered me, give me my pizza!

Via Daily Caller:

Doctors who advise fat patients to lose weight could be harming them both “mentally and physically,” claim two psychologists, who stated that the obese experience “microaggressions” when they’re treated at the doctor’s office.

Connecticut College psychology professor Joan Chrisler delivered her remarks during a symposium at theannual convention of the American Psychological Association, which was first reported by Campus Reform on Thursday.

Chrisler was joined by a fellow psychologist who argued that it was possible to be healthy at every size, and that being fat led to false assumptions that a person is unhealthy, with no understanding of an obese person’s genetics, diet, stress levels, and socioeconomic class.

“Disrespectful treatment and medical fat shaming, in an attempt to motivate people to change their behavior, is stressful and can cause patients to delay health care seeking or avoid interacting with providers,” said professor Chrisler, whose symposium was titled “Weapons of Mass Distraction – Confronting Sizeism.”

