Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has announced that he will sue the federal government after the Trump administration threatened to withhold US grant funds.

The Democrat, who is also the former chief of staff for Barack Obama, said that the city will argue in court that grants can’t be withheld from cities as punishment for not cooperating enough with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

‘We’re not going to actually auction off our values as a city, so Monday morning the City of Chicago is going to court, we’re going to take the Justice Department to court based on this,’ Emanuel said.

‘We find it unlawful and unconstitutional to be, as a city, coerced on a policy.’ […]

Chicago law prohibits police from providing Immigration and Customs officials access to people in police custody, unless they are wanted on a criminal warrant or have serious criminal convictions.

Local police are also barred from allowing ICE agents to use their facilities for interviews or investigations and from responding to ICE inquiries or talking to ICE officials about a person’s custody status or release date.

