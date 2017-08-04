In looking at the facts, Flynn’s relationship with Turkey which he was supposed to legally declare and whether or not he was truthful with the FBI are the only things that even rise to investigatable offenses. And neither is indicative of collusion with Russia or has anything to do with Trump.

Not to mention if you’re going to go after him for not declaring Turkey, you should go after Tony Podesta for not declaring his agent status for Russia.

Via NY Times:

Investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, recently asked the White House for documents related to former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish government during the final months of the presidential campaign, according to people close to the investigation. Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mr. Mueller’s team asking the White House to hand over records. In interviews with potential witnesses in recent weeks, prosecutors and F.B.I. agents have spent hours pouring over the details of Mr. Flynn’s business dealings with a Turkish-American businessman who worked last year with Mr. Flynn and his consulting business, the Flynn Intel Group. Keep reading…



