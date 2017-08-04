Wish they’d euthanize the ones who live near me…

Via Daily Caller:

For the second consecutive year, the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) has donated meat harvested from geese caught in Washington, D.C. parks to organizations that feed the homeless.

The NPS gathered 116 Canada geese from Anacostia Park in July to protect the park’s wetland habitat. Every goose caught was euthanized, and the meat, about 100 pounds of it, was tested to make sure it was safe for consumption, the Associated Press reported Friday.

