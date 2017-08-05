She was getting her freak on.

Via KC Star:

An attorney has been charged with helping her client, a man who was later convicted of killing a teenager, conceal a cellphone in the Jackson County Detention Center when the lawyer was working as a public defender.

Julianne Leigh Colby, 39, of Lawrence, was charged Friday with delivering or concealing illegal materials on jail premises in a case where her client, 19-year-old Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, was awaiting trial for murder. Prosecutors allege the cellphone charging cord could be used to strangle another inmate.

According to court records, Kennedy illegally kept a personal cellphone while he was in custody from Feb. 2 to Feb. 20 and again in April. Prosecutors said Kennedy also had a cellphone charger while he was awaiting criminal trial in the death of Alexis Kane, whose body was found Jan. 11, 2015, at the water park in the 7100 block of Longview Road.

A Jackson County jury found Kennedy guilty in May of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 14-year-old’s slaying. Kennedy was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the cellphone showed that Kennedy received and sent sexually charged text messages on the illegal, contraband cellphone. Several of the text messages came from or were sent to Colby, who was a member of his legal defense team in the murder case.

Michael Barrett, director of the Missouri Public Defender office, said Colby no longer works for the agency.

Authorities said Colby knew that it was illegal to text Kennedy on a cellphone, and that she would have known it was contraband while he was in jail custody.

The court records included the contents of text messages allegedly shared between Kennedy and Colby:

Kennedy: “So your at your sexual peak, meaning this is a time in your like where you’re the most freakiest?”

Colby: “No, I am an exception. I’ve always been in a sexual peak and I’m Asian so I’ve always been a freak!”

Kennedy: “Freaky enough to give it to me in a jail visitation room? Lol”

Colby: “That’s not being freaky, that’s gambling! Lol”

Kennedy: “What if a room existed that had no cameras or guards watching?”

Colby: “Just so you know, it has nothing to do with not wanting to be with you. But if I got caught, I could lose my job, my law license, and my social work license. I just couldn’t take that risk.”

Keep reading…