She was at the whine bar. Update to this story.

Well there’s a damn shocker.

On Thursday, Lena Dunham tweeted that she overheard two American Airlines employees speaking — horror of horrors! — about how they believed that the transgender agenda was terrible for children. This required immediate action from the corporation, Big Sister (Who Once Masturbated Next To Her 11-Year-Old Sister) decided. Thus she announced her campaign to ferret out the wrongthink evildoers.

No, no, heavens forfend, no! These dastardly employees engaging in conversation about a hot button issue in a way that a woman who once wrongly accused an innocent man of rape cannot accept!

Except, as usual, there’s no evidence to back Dunham’s story.

On Friday, American Airlines told Fox News, “We always look into complaints from customers, but at this time, we are unable to substantiate these allegations.”

