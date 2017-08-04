This is no longer just a question of someone leaking to the innocent non-involved press. It’s press, like John Harwood, actively involved in soliciting and publishing classified information.

Via Free Beacon:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that the Department of Justice is reviewing policies that affect its ability to subpoena journalists in a strengthened effort to catch leakers of sensitive information, suggesting that reporters who obtain and publish classified material could be subpoenaed.

“In the first six months of this administration, the Department of Justice has already received nearly as many criminal referrals involving unauthorized disclosures of classified information as we received in the previous three years combined,” Sessions said at a press conference on national security leaks. “Classified information by definition is information that, if disclosed, would do harm to national security.”

The most newsworthy part of Sessions’ remarks came later when he addressed how the department is considering modifying policies that involve media subpoenas.

“One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” Sessions said. “We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance the press’s role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in the intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law-abiding Americans.”

Keep reading…