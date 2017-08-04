Making it very clear it isn’t about anything Trump has done or actual ‘impeachable offenses,’ it’s about engineering a coup and a takeover. Here’s a hint, though, Maxine. Even if you impeached Pence, you still don’t get Hillary.

Via Mediaite:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been leading the charge in the Democrats’ fantasy of impeaching and removing President Trump from office.

And it would now appear as though Waters is already looking into the post-President Trump future and directing her ire at the man who would fill the void in the Oval Office, Mike Pence.

While discussing her dream of impeaching the President with the ladies of The View on Friday, host Joy Behar asked Waters, “Do you think Pence will be better than Trump?”

As much as the Congresswoman clearly detests the President, she apparently has an equal level of disdain for the Vice President.

“No, and when we finish with Trump we have to go and get Putin,” Waters said. (She clarified that she meant Pence.)

Keep reading…