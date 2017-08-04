Just like Kamala Harris being a jerk to people testifying was her audition to run for President. Acosta isn’t in the least concerned about being objective.

Via Free Beacon:

Some of CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s network colleagues believe there is an ulterior motive to his recent clashes with President Donald Trump and his administration.

An on-air conservative political commentator for CNN said that he gets the impression from Acosta’s actions that he wants a new role at the network, according to the Washington Examiner.

“He’s angling to host an opinion show,” the CNN commentator said. “These [White House] briefings are his auditions.”

One CNN producer indicated that Acosta’s antics are not as popular inside the network as they may appear on air.

“Ugh, just ugh,” the producer told the Examiner when asked about Acosta.

