Via Daily Caller:

Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer warned Thursday night that members of the political establishment, including some Republicans, are angling to remove President Trump from office.

In a Fox News interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson following Trump’s rally in West Virginia, Krauthammer warned that removing the sitting president from office would be a “catastrophic mistake” that would “cause a rupture in the country.”

“I think we are really headed into very choppy and dangerous constitutional waters. We know what the Democrats want to do: they want to get control of the House and then start impeachment. Now, I happen to think, as you know, I opposed the Trump candidacy, I don’t think he is very well fit for the presidency, but fitness is not a reason for impeachment and removal — high crimes are,” Krauthammer said.

