Potentially a crime in and of itself. Is it not clear that some in media view themselves as the opposition? They don’t care about violating the law or endangering the United States in their quest to get Trump.

Via Free Beacon:

New York Times and CNBC journalist John Harwood called on a White House staffer to illegally leak classified information in a Thursday tweet. After a White House source leaked transcripts of President Donald Trump’s phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia to the Washington Post, Harwood called on the leaker to do the same for Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Keep reading…



