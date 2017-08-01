It’s the Jews fault that Muslims might become terrorists. How insane.

Via RT:

Australian authorities have banned the construction of a synagogue in the Sydney suburbs, citing a potential terrorist attack threat. The step has been labelled “anti-Semitic” and some said it means terrorists “have already won.”

The appeal against the initial decision to refuse construction of the synagogue was rejected on Wednesday by the New South Wales’ Land and Environment Court.

The Jewish group Friends of Refugees of Eastern Europe asked to build the synagogue in Bondi, an eastern suburb of Sydney. The area is near popular tourist destination Bondi Beach.

Keep reading…