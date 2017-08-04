Would she think it was right if someone did it to Obama? There was ample to object to about Obama, but people didn’t break the law. If there were real concerns, whistleblowers can leak to Congress. The fact these leakers leak to press shows their bad intent, plus it’s a felony regardless of motive.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.) on Thursday justified the leaking of President Donald Trump’s conversations with world leaders.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews mentioned a tweet from Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii) in which he condemned the leaking of Trump’s conversations despite opposing the president’s agenda. Matthews then asked Shaheen what she thought of officials leaking the conversations.

“My experience is that when people feel like they need to leak something like that, it’s because they have concerns about what’s going on and I think that’s one of the challenges,” Shaheen said.

“When we have a president who tries to make national security policy or foreign policy through tweeting, then we have a problem, and my guess is that’s why people are leaking this kind of information, because they want the public to know how serious this situation is,” she said.

Shaheen’s own committee assignments include Foreign Relations and Armed Services, where leaking is considered an issue.