This is what ‘objective’ journalism looks like today, courtesy of Joe Scarborough.

Via Washington Post:

After delivering a blistering speech critiquing Donald Trump’s performance as president at a recent conference, I was challenged by an audience member to say something nice about our commander in chief. I answered without a second’s hesitation.

For almost a decade, Mika Brzezinski and I had the pleasure of occasionally crossing paths with Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump. I explained that in those encounters, the president’s children were unfailingly deferential and polite. Long before their father’s election, the Trump children enjoyed a stellar reputation among most Manhattan influencers for being hard-working and well raised.

They possessed few of the flaws too easily recognizable in other wealthy and well-connected kids. Often, conversations that centered on the boorish behavior of Trump himself would end with someone citing his children as a mitigating factor against whatever severe judgments were being handed down.

