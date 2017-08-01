Wimp.

The so-called visual artist Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin is back with his controversial exhibition Ecce Homo, in which Jesus is produced as a transvestite. She will exhibit at this year’s Pride Festival. But some similar exhibition about the Prophet Muhammad does not come from her side.

Sjöberg compares the entire Pride culture with idolatry in the Bible where the people began to worship the sexual goddess Astarte, who totally rejects Jesus.

Some similar exhibition, where the Prophet Muhammad is produced as gay and transvestite, Pride seems to have not invested.

– I will never do an Ecce Muhammad. Partly because Muslims do not portray their god as we do in Christianity, partly because of the obvious risk that it will only be even more wrong. It’s a big area and so far I can not do it enough to use it in my image creation, “she told the 2009 Focus newspaper .