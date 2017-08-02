I can think of one book that should be banned.

Via Breitbart:

A Muslim news website has demanded that online retailer Amazon remove Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam’s forthcoming book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You from its virtual shelves, branding it “Islamophobic hate”.

The Muslim Vibe targeted Kassam’s book alongside a self-published work by Rebel Media contributor Tommy Robinson.

The site, which has links to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), branded the as-yet-unreleased work a “fear mongering book… which claims Muslims are a growing serious cultural and political threat who want to impose ‘Sharia Law’ in Western countries”.

CAIR has been declared a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates, and was named by U.S. federal prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror-funding operation.

Keep reading…