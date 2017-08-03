Via Free Beacon:

A survey of 20 Democratic House candidates found only one willing to vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to remain leader of the House Democratic Caucus, and one who would vote for someone else.

The other 18 declined to say whether they would vote for Pelosi, McClatchy reports. Kia Hamadanchy, the lone Pelosi supporter and a former Senate staffer, is running in California’s 45th district, which includes parts of Orange County.

By contrast, Kenneth Harbaugh, who is running in Ohio’s seventh district, was unequivocal in his opposition to Pelosi.

“We are overdue for a new generation of leadership,” he said. “We have a remarkable opportunity in front of us, and it’s going to take new thinking and new leadership to capitalize on it.”

