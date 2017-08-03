Another game of guess the political party.

Via Fayetteville Observer:

A candidate running for mayor of Fayetteville has been arrested twice in 55 days, accused of stealing and interfering with a water company’s equipment.

Quancidine Gribble, 56, of the 6100 block of Louise Street, was arrested on misdemeanor charges by the Fayetteville Police Department on June 8 and again Tuesday. She was charged with larceny in June and with reconnecting disconnected utilities in the second incident, according to arrest documents.

Her bail was set at $500 for each charge and she is currently out on bail. A full-time student pursuing a doctorate of philosophy, a community activist and a charity leader, Gribble is running for mayor of Fayetteville for the first time.

Each warrant was filed by Aqua North Carolina, a water supplier serving parts of Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

The first warrant was filed June 1. An Aqua employee told a magistrate that he and another employee turned off the water and removed the meter at Gribble’s house because she had not paid her water bills, arrest documents said. The second warrant was filed July 26 when an Aqua employee told a magistrate Gribble had reconnected a water line that the company had disconnected.

“Once we removed the meter, Quancidine came out of her home screaming, telling us to put the meter back,” the first arrest documents said. She’s accused of taking the meter and an encoder receiver transmitter, which is used for automatic meter readings, out of the Aqua truck and into her home.

The equipment has a value of about $500.

Responding by email Wednesday night, Gribble said she is not guilty of either of the crimes. She said Aqua North Carolina provided incorrect information to the magistrates.

Keep reading…