Via Fox News:

An employee at a Dunkin’ Donuts in New York City is accused of denying service to two NYPD officers, saying “I don’t serve cops,” according to the New York Post.

Detectives’ Endowment Association President Michael Palladino is calling the discrimination “disgraceful,” saying Thursday that it should not go unattended, the Post reports.

In reaction to the incident, Palladino is calling for a boycott of the chain.

“I assume it is an isolated incident. Nevertheless, Dunkin’ Donuts corporate should issue an apology to the NYPD and until that happens, I have asked detectives and their families to refrain from patronizing the stores,” he said.

