Stop eavesdropping on conversations and the butt hurt will go away.

Via The Wrap:

Lena Dunham is not happy with some American Airlines gate attendants she says she overheard having a “transphobic talk.”

Dunham took to Twitter on Wednesday night to scold the attendants, adding that “at this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity.”

She later contacted the airline directed via direct message on Twitter, explaining, “I heard 2 female attendants walking talking about how trans kids are a trend they’d never accept a trans child and transness is gross. I think it reflects badly on uninformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on. What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice.”

A spokesperson for the airline responded, “Thanks for the info, Lena. We’re passing this along to our team to review.”

