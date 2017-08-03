Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Mark Warner (D., VA.) Thursday called for an investigation into who leaked transcripts of President Donald Trump’s phone calls with foreign leaders.

Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the Daily Beast that the leak is “disturbing.” He said that the president must be able to speak in private with foreign leaders.

“A president of the United States, a governor would tell us they’ve got to be able to have confidential conversations,” Warner said. “And I think it was disgraceful that those [came out].”

The transcripts included conversations with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. They were published in the Washington Post Thursday.

