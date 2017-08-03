Via Daily Caller:

Most Americans don’t have a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement, a poll released Wednesday reveals.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans view Black Lives Matter negatively, while only 43 percent have a positive view of the movement, the Harvard- Harris poll released to the Hill revealed. The views on Black Lives Matter were also strongly divided along racial lines — 83 percent of black people had a positive view of the organization compared to 35 percent of white people who do.

“The public is sympathetic to the problem of police using too much force but overall are unsympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Harvard-Harris co-director Mark Penn. “As you might expect, white voters are sharply negative to the group while African-Americans give them positive ratings.”

Only 21 percent of Republicans surveyed viewed Black Lives Matter positively, while 65 percent of Democrats did. The poll showed that the general public was also divided on the criminal justice system — half of respondents believed it was fair for minorities, while the other half did not.

