Will he claim insanity?

Via KRTV:

Caressa Hardy of Frenchtown has been charged with the 2013 murders of two men after a financial dispute between roommates turned deadly.

Hardy, 51 years old and who was formerly known as Glenn Dibley, is being held on two counts of deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors state in court documents that a woman who lived with Hardy and the two men who disappeared reported the murders to law enforcement in July 2016.

The woman said she waited so long to report the murders because she feared for her and her family’s lives.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department, and F.B.I. all contributed to a yearlong investigation that led to Hardy’s arrest Monday night.

According to the witness, she, Hardy, Thomas Korjack, and Robert Orozco all lived together in Casper, Wyo. before moving to a residence on Pond Road in Frenchtown.

Korjack was the financial provider for the group, however Orozco and Hardy would work for him from time to time.

As time went on, the friendship between Korjack and Hardy began to fade. The witness said that Hardy began to identify as a woman, changed her name, and began dating a man.

She reported Korjack supported Hardy’s transgender identity, but did not appreciate Hardy bringing the man to their home.

As a result, Korjack began to cut off Hardy financially, leading to several arguments. Korjack and the witness were planning on moving to Rapid City, S.D., which angered Hardy.

Around April 1, 2013, Korjack, Orozco and the witness were talking about their plans to move out when Hardy came into the room after overhearing the conversation.

Hardy accused them of going behind her back, leading to another argument. During the argument, Hardy produced a gun and allegedly shot and killed Korjack and Orozco.

