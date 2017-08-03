Can’t tell if the body armor has the plates.

Via My SA:

On Tuesday, the same day campus carry was officially implemented at Texas community colleges, a geography instructor at San Antonio College came to class dressed to express exactly what he thought about the new law.

“I was just saying I don’t feel safe,” Charles K. Smith told mySA.com.

Smith came to class on Tuesday dressed head to waist in protective combat gear – a bulletproof vest and helmet.

Campus Carry was signed into law in 2015 and officially implemented into Texas community colleges on August 1. The state law allows individuals with a license to carry to carry a concealed handgun on college premises.

The law went into effect at 4-year institutions in 2016.

“It definitely makes me feel uneasy that there are more firearms on campus than there really should be,” Smith said. “(Dressing this way) was just a statement on how I felt.”

Smith has been with the school for 10 years and said he’s encountered the occasional fist fight, argument and threat over grades. But never a gun.

“I realize students were carrying guns on campus illegally, but now it’s legal to do so. It increases the chances of something happening,” Smith said. “Used to, when they got mad at me, they had to go home to get the gun and had time to cool off, now they will have it with them.”

Smith said he’s also concerned for when an argument breaks out again and a person is armed.

“My assumption is that you will have more people carrying guns, that well lead to problems. It always has,” Smith said. “There is nothing on this planet worth a human life.”

One of Smith’s students posted a photo of him in class Tuesday morning.

Keep reading…