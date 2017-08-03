R.I.P.

Via Washington Times:

An American solider was killed and several more were wounded by a suicide bomber near the Afghan capital of Kabul Thursday, marking the third American killed in action in the country in the last two days.

The attack took place during a joint operation with the Afghan military in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province, located in the central part of the country. Command officials at Resolute Support the U.S. and NATO military adviser mission in Afghanistan, confirmed the American casualty in a statement released Thursday.

U.S. military officials declined to provide the name or unit of those wounded or killed in the attack, which included the unit’s Afghan interpreter. All five Americans wounded in the attack are in stable condition and are being treated at Bagram Airfield, officials say.

Thursday’s attack comes a day after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on a NATO convoy in the country’s volatile Kandahar province. That attack claimed the lives of two U.S. service members, while local reports also claimed three coalition troops were also wounded in the strike.

