Good grief.

For decades, organizations like the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) have assigned films a rating (i.e. G, PG, PG-13, etc.) based on their age appropriateness level.

Screening films for themes like violence, sexuality, and language that could be considered inappropriate for certain age groups, the MPAA has made sure that parents can protect their children from age-inappropriate topics.

But one group is seeking to add a new criteria to those age-inappropriate themes: gender roles.

According to The Economist, Common Sense Media is attempting to evaluate films based on how well they portray progressive social goals.

