Via Washington Examiner:

A grand jury has issued subpoenas related to a June 2016 meeting that took place at Trump Tower between members of President Trump’s family and campaign representatives, and a Russian lawyer, according to a report.

Donald Trump Jr., former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on June 9, 2016, after Trump Jr. was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

At least three others were also in the meeting, which was orchestrated by a British publicist, Rob Goldstone, who worked with the Trump family in the past.

According to emails exchanged between Trump Jr. and Goldstone, Goldstone told the president’s eldest son that the information on Clinton was part of the Russian government’s efforts to aid Trump’s candidacy during the 2016 presidential campaign.

News of the grand jury subpoenas, reported by Reuters, comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russian officials, has impaneled a federal grand jury to look into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

