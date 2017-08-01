He’s not going to fire him so this is all a huge waste of their time, but that’s what Congress does anyway.

Via Washington Examiner:

A bipartisan pair of senators has introduced a bill aimed at protecting Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, should President Trump decide to fire him.

The bill, introduced Thursday by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del., would allow a special counsel who is removed to challenge the firing in court.

There, a three-judge panel would decide whether the special counsel’s removal was justified. If the judges decide there was no good cause for firing, the person would be reinstated as special counsel over the wishes of the president.

If passed in its current form, the law would be retroactively effective as of May 17, 2017 — the day Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to serve as special counsel in the Russia probe.

