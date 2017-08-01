Damn if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Can’t win.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s decision to approve sanctions against Russia won’t prove he is serious about taking on Moscow because the bill was signed to avoid embarrassment from his own party, according to President Bill Clinton’s former special counsel.

“President Trump had no choice but to sign the bill to avoid even more humiliation than he suffered during Obamacare failure at the hands of his own Republican Party voting to override his veto,” Lanny Davis, special counsel to Clinton and an attorney specializing in crisis management, told the Washington Examiner.

Davis argues the sanctions do not negate Trump’s encouragement of Russia during the campaign to hack into Hillary Clinton’s email server, and publish whatever they may have found.

