That’s one more team he won’t be playing for…

Via Outkick The Coverage:

Good morning from Costa Rica. I’m about to head out and spend the day on the beaches down here, but before that I wanted to link the latest social media post that has doomed Colin Kaepernick’s chances of playing in the NFL this year, and potentially ever again.

While the left wingers in the sports media at MSESPN and other networks continue to assert Kaepernick is unemployed because of his protest, that’s not accurate. Kaepernick’s most incendiary comments weren’t related to his protest of the national anthem at all — indeed, every other player who kneeled during the national anthem is currently on a roster and playing in the NFL this fall — it has been his endorsement of Fidel Castro and statement that Cuba treats minorities better than the United States does and his assertion that police officers are modern day slave catchers that has made his employment toxic.

Then last night Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend decided to Tweet that the Ravens owner is a racist and Ray Lewis is an Uncle Tom.

