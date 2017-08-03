Another Democrat going to prison for a long time.

Via Politico:

Fellow senators, along with current and former staffers, have receive the official go-ahead from the Senate to testify at Sen. Bob Menendez’s upcoming bribery trial in federal court in New Jersey.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, acting with the backing of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, offered a resolution Wednesday night authorizing the testimony. The measure, which does not specify which senators or aides have been subpoenaed, passed by unanimous consent.

