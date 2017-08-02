Insanity.

Via Daily Caller:

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) made a last-minute ruling Wednesday to block Germany’s deportation of an 18-year-old Russian man considered to be a “dangerous” Islamist.

The man was on his way to the airport in Frankfurt when ECHR interfered, according to The Local. A spokeswoman explained that the ruling is meant to make sure the case follows the necessary steps in a deportation proceeding and that it is not a final verdict in the case.

The decision comes less than a week after Germany’s highest court ruled that foreigners suspected of posing a terror threat can be deported under the country’s constitution.

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the expulsion of an Algerian man who state ministers considered to be a “dangerous person” was not unlawful. Interior ministers in Bremen ordered for him to be deported after determining he was potentially planning a terror attack.

The man challenged the decision and a law that allows states to expel foreigners “to defend against a particular danger for the security of the Federal Republic of Germany, or against a terrorist risk.” The law was introduced after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the U.S. but has not been used until the Berlin Christmas market attack last December.

