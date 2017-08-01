Wasting food is never been an option for Chris Christie…

Via Washington Examiner:

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Wednesday that dumping nachos on a Chicago Cubs fan was an “option,” referring to a face-to-face confrontation caught on video over the weekend at a baseball game in Milwaukee.

Christie spoke briefly on the incident while at an event in Trenton, N.J.

“I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which was an option,” Christie said.

Video was posted Sunday on social media of Christie getting in a Cubs’ fan’s face while holding a plastic container of nachos. “Yeah, you’re a big shot,” Christie said to the man before walking off.

Keep reading…