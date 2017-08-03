Whoever comes to us with #sanctions , from sanctions will perish. We dedicate this video to those who try to hurt us with new sanctions! pic.twitter.com/VdoYI3mK2u

U.S. heavy metal bands and renaissance faires are now contemplating a proper response…

Via Mediaite:

Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump signed new legislation shoring up sanctions against Russia, and by the afternoon, the official Russia Twitter account responded: with a video of a Renaissance fair set to a Russian heavy metal song.

The tweet comes accompanied by a caption claiming: “Whoever comes to us with #sanctions, from sanctions will perish. We dedicate this video to those who try to hurt us with new sanctions!”

