Whoever comes to us with #sanctions, from sanctions will perish. We dedicate this video to those who try to hurt us with new sanctions! pic.twitter.com/VdoYI3mK2u
— РоссиЯ 🇷🇺 (@Russia) August 2, 2017
U.S. heavy metal bands and renaissance faires are now contemplating a proper response…
Via Mediaite:
Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump signed new legislation shoring up sanctions against Russia, and by the afternoon, the official Russia Twitter account responded: with a video of a Renaissance fair set to a Russian heavy metal song.
The tweet comes accompanied by a caption claiming: “Whoever comes to us with #sanctions, from sanctions will perish. We dedicate this video to those who try to hurt us with new sanctions!”