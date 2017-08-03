On the way.

Via Free Beacon:

The Department of Homeland Security announced its plans to build a 15-mile prototype of the border wall in San Diego.

The department issued a waiver from numerous environmental laws and regulations to build the wall with “robust physical characteristics” to prevent illegal immigration crossings in an area of “high illegal entry.”

“The Department is implementing President Trump’s Executive Order 13767, Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements, and continues to take steps to immediately plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border, using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control of the southern border,” the department said in a statement Tuesday announcing plans to issue the waiver.

In one of his last moves as DHS secretary, Gen. John Kelly signed the notice on July 26, before he was tapped to serve as White House chief of staff.

