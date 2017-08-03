Facts? What are those? Actual journalism? Why bother when you can push agenda?

Via Free Beacon:

MSNBC host Joy Reid on Wednesday gave credence to an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory perpetuated by the chairman of the Democratic Coalition, a group dedicated to resisting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Jon Cooper, a former senior official on Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns who served as national finance chair for Draft Biden 2016, tweeted that Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin before signing a Russian sanctions bill, citing a “top White House source.”

“No word yet on what #PutinsPuppet told him, but stay tuned,” Cooper added.

Keep reading…