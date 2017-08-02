So dumb.

Via Daily Caller:

Super Mario Odyssey is the latest Nintendo game to fall afoul of social justice warriors.

Nintendo has partially capitulated to the complaints by changing the game’s “controversial” artwork on its cover.

When visuals of the game were released earlier this year, perpetually offended progressives raised their voices in anger at the appearance of Mario in a traditional Mexican outfit, replete with a sombrero and poncho. His stereotypical look prompted cries of “cultural appropriation,” to which Nintendo has responded by removing the offending look from the box art.

Animal rights activists at PETA went after Mario for wearing the raccoon-skinned Tanooki suit with an ultraviolent spoof, alleging that it promoted violence against animals. But the organization quickly explained that they only intended it as a joke.

