Via Free Beacon:

Google and YouTube on Tuesday temporarily locked out the accounts of a Canadian professor critical of gender-neutral pronouns and other transgender issues.

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson made headlines in Canada last year when he was openly critical of a bill that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression under the Canadian Human Rights Act. The bill also extended hate speech provisions to transgender people.

The psychology professor warned that the bill could hamper free speech by punishing those who refuse to use gender-neutral or preferred pronouns.

“I will never use words I hate, like the trendy and artificially constructed words ‘zhe’ and ‘zher,'” Peterson argued. “These words are at the vanguard of a post-modern, radical leftist ideology that I detest, and which is, in my professional opinion, frighteningly similar to the Marxist doctrines that killed at least 100 million people in the 20th century.”

Keep reading…