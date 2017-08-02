Asians have now been discriminated against for decades in administrations. In the name of ‘diversity.’ About time someone actually looked at it.

One Asian-American legal group is pleased with the announcement that the Department of Justice might examine affirmative action, saying it represents a positive development in the fight against race-based college admission policies.

Studies on affirmative action have shown that Asian-American students might suffer more from these race-based policies than other ethnic groups. A 2009 studied revealed Asian American students often have to score higher on their SATs than their white, black and Latin counterparts to be considered on the same playing field.

Lee Cheng, the co-founder and director of the Asian American Legal Foundation, spoke to The Daily Caller News Foundation about his hope that the DOJ will now be a partner in the fight against race-based policies in college admissions.

“Now there is a voice in DC that we can appeal to. There’s an administration and there are people at the federal government level who want to enforce civil rights as they were meant to be enforced, which is to protect individual rights of all Americans regardless of race. So we view that as certainly a very positive development,” Cheng told TheDCNF. “We absolutely intend to keep an eye on the development of schools across the country and where we find discrimination under the euphemism of affirmative action we would definitely let the DOJ know that they should investigate.”

