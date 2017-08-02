Leaking pays.

Via Free Beacon:

He’s not the FBI director anymore, but James Comey has something to do now that he’s got a new book deal.

Comey inked the deal with Flatiron Books, an imprint under global publisher Macmillan, to write a book about leadership and decision making, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. His experience as FBI director under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump will likely feature in the “high-stakes situations” that Flatiron teased as the book’s subject.

“Throughout his career, James Comey has had to face one difficult decision after another as he has served the leaders of our country,” Flatiron Publisher and President Bob Miller told the AP a statement. “His book promises to take us inside those extraordinary moments in our history, showing us how these leaders have behaved under pressure.”

Flatiron has not disclosed the terms of the deal, but the AP did speak with three sources close to the auction who said it climbed above $2 million. Several publishers were bidding on the rights to publish the book.

