Via Charlotte Observer:

Advocates for undocumented immigrants gathered outside 3 Wells Fargo Center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday to demand the bank cut all ties with companies that profit from deportations.

Hector Vaca of Action NC says the goal of the event is to get Wells Fargo to pull its money out of private prisons and immigrant detention centers. The protesters are also demanding the bank use its political influence to stop plans for a wall along the Mexican border.

A website called “Corporate Backers of Hate” has singled out Wells Fargo as one of the major corporations in the nation that profit from President Donald Trump’s strict enforcement of immigration laws. The site says the bank is a “Trump creditor; financier of, and investor in, immigrant detention and private prison companies.”

Vaca said the recent increase in deportations across the nation has Charlotte’s immigrant community “living in terror.”

“We demand that (Wells Fargo) stand against Trump’s regime of hate by rejecting the potential incentives offered…for your complicity,” Vaca told a group of about 20 protesters Wednesday. “President Trump may never listen to the people he has sworn to serve, but he will have to listen if corporations like Wells Fargo refuse to collaborate.”[…]

Action NC led a similar protest against the city’s banks in May, including an attempt to present a letter to Bank of America’s corporate staff. The letter sought to have the bank distance itself from Trump’s immigration enforcement policies.

Among the advocacy groups participating in the protests are Make the Road, Center for Popular Democracy and SumOfUs.

