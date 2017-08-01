Nearly a week later…

Via Daily Caller:

J.K. Rowling has apologized “unreservedly” after receiving criticism for mischaracterizing Donald Trump’s interaction with a disabled boy in a series of tweets last week.

The “Harry Potter” author called Trump a “monster of narcissism” and claimed he deliberately ignored a young boy in a wheelchair as he met with “victims of Obamacare” ahead of a press conference on July 24.

Rowling fired off the series of tweets after seeing an edited clip of the encounter but, had she watched the full clip, she would have seen the president greet the three-year-old boy named Monty.

Keep reading…