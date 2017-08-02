Nobody needs jobs more than struggling Chicago residents. Amazon is a great choice.

Via NBC Chicago:

Amazon is holding a giant job fair Wednesday and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses, including ones in Romeoville and Kenosha.

The “Amazon Jobs Day” hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon and will include “on-the-spot job offers” for full-time and part-time positions, according to the company.

A total of 2,500 job offers are expected at the Romeoville location and another 1,000 are slated for Kenosha.

