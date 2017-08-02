Update to this story. DOJ source is saying that NY Times is casting this wrongly. What a surprise.

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times is making allegations about the Justice Department “without evidence” a DOJ source said Wednesday.

A Times story published late on Tuesday claimed that the DOJ will work towards investigating admission policies against white students.

The story’s lead read: “The Trump administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice Department’s civil rights division toward investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants, according to a document obtained by The New York Times.”

The Times story is based on an internal personnel announcement seeking attorneys to work on “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.” The Times reporter wrote that the announcement does not mention any specific race, but infers that its phrasing is connected to “programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses.”

