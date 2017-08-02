SJWs now up in arms at Shatner.

Via Fox News:

William Shatner angered his left-leaning fans after he complained about social justice warriors on Twitter.

The “Star Trek” actor slammed today’s SJWs for comparing themselves to the 1960s social reform movement, and his fans weren’t pleased with his stance.

“Why is it that SJW’s think they can align themselves with those that demanded social reform in the [’60s]?” Shatner tweeted Sunday.

He followed up, “And this is your failure of logic. SJWs stand for inequality, where they are superior to any one else hence my use of Misandry and Snowflake.”

