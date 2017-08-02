Via Daily Caller:

The commander in chief is receiving pushback against his intent to ban transgender enlistment from one of his top subordinates.

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft announced Tuesday that he would not “break faith” with the transgender members of his service. The Coast Guard only has 13 trans service members, and it’s not entirely clear what will happen to them once the president’s order is implemented.

But it is very peculiar a high-profile figure like Admiral Zukunft would state he may refuse to follow an order from his commander in chief. (RELATED: Coast Guard Commandant Assures All 13 Transgender Members: ‘I Will Not Break Faith’ With You)

It may appear to be over a minor issue, and Zukunft wasn’t specific enough to definitively say he was disobeying the president. But it fits with the Pentagon’s general reception to Trump’s tweets by saying it doesn’t count as policy — a matter that is actually left to the president to decide.

