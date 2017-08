Watch Venezuelan police force an opposition leader out of his home in an overnight raid. pic.twitter.com/pkw9cRFnfr — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 1, 2017

This is socialist dictatorship.

They not only seized Antonio Ledezma, they also seized Leopoldo Lopez, who they had just released to home arrest this month after holding him for three years in prison.

Share +1 Shares 0