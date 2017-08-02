Hopefully, this is an indication that they are seriously going after leakers. Either they do or they get undermined at every turn by the chaos merchants.

Via Free Beacon:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a press conference Friday to address investigations into criminal leaks and his plans to crack down on them.

President Donald Trump has increased focus on the constant flow of leaks his administration has suffered, and now the attorney general may take a more public stand against leakers who break the law, Fox News reports. Sessions’ remarks are expected to describe how the Department of Justice will further pursue illegal leaks, but it is unclear whether he will name specific investigations or offer an overview of department efforts to protect secrets.

Republicans in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee wrote a report in July that called on the Department of Justice to strengthen investigations into chronic leaking. The report was entitled “State Secrets: How and Avalanche of Media Leaks is Harming National Security” and the authors wrote that an “unprecedented wave” of sensitive information was being leaked.

