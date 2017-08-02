This is what they are ‘not celebrating,’ the coming implosion.

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) made a speech on the Senate floor after the defeat of Republicans’ attempt at at “skinny” Obamacare repeal on July 28 in which he said the Democrats “are not celebrating.”

However, after Sen. John McCain’s (R., Ariz.) “nay” vote that rendered the bill dead on the floor, Democratic senators took to the streets outside the Capitol in a celebration.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) walked up to a crowd of cheering citizens with her arms raised in victory. She proceeded to take photos with citizens who were chanting and cheering the bill’s defeat.

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said in his speech that Democrats were “relieved” the bill was defeated.

People were chanting, “yes we did,” “the people, united, will never be defeat,” and even former President Barack Obama’s famous campaign slogan,”yes we can.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D., Ore.) tweeted, “This is YOUR victory. It was YOUR fearless action, YOUR personal stories, & YOUR rallies that helped us #KillTheBill #ProtectOurCare” after the vote.

Keep reading…