Calexit (think Brexit, but for California) campaigner wants to export the middle class and replace them with immigrants. pic.twitter.com/zB1QlB9KHL

Sigh, example of how crazy California is.

WASHINGTON — Activists wanting California to secede from the union distanced themselves from a fellow organizer Wednesday who told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that the state’s middle class should reside elsewhere in the country so a “new wave of immigrants” could move in.

“In regard to the middle class leaving, that’s actually a good thing,” Singam said. “We need these spots opened up for the new wave of immigrants to come up. It’s what we do,” California Freedom Coalition’s Shankar Singam told Carlson Tuesday night. (RELATED: Calexit Leader: Replace Middle Class With Immigrants [VIDEO])

Yes California, a group organizing to get California to the U.S. tweeted Wednesday morning Singam does not represent their views.

